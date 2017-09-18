Kevin Hart's ex-wife says his cheating ruined their marriage

Kevin Hart Apologizes To Wife And Kids Amid Cheating Rumors

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish pose at Kevin Hart's 'Laugh Out Loud' new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence on in Beverly Hills, Calif. Responding to a video of him looking cozy with a brunette in the back of a car, Hart has publicly apologized in a video on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 16, to his pregnant wife and his kids for what he described as a 'bad error in judgement.' (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With Kevin Hart’s marital woes suddenly painfully public, his first wife is speaking frankly about what wrecked their marriage.

“Lies and infidelity,” Torrei Hart, mother of Kevin’s son and daughter, told Inside Edition. The two were married from 2003 to 2011, getting together before Kevin was famous and drifting apart after he did.

Kevin is in Atlanta at the moment filming “Night School.”

He’s recently been the target of rumors suggesting romantic liaisons outside his current marriage, but has up to now denied such talk. In a video he posted over the weekend, however, he struck a somber and confessional tone.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. Because of that, I should make smart decisions. Recently, I didn’t,” he said. “I made a bad error in judgment. I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. In doing that, I know I’m going to hurt the people closest to me .. my wife and kids. It’s a (expletive) moment when you know you’re wrong.”

Kevin and Eniko Parrish got married in 2016 after becoming engaged in Atlanta in 2014, when he was in Atlanta filming “Ride Along.”