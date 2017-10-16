Kevin Hart announces comedy tour

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Kevin Hart speaks to the crowd during Launch Of Laugh Out Loud hosted by Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer at a Private Residence on August 03, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

By Michelle Fong, Dayton.com

Actor, comedian and best-selling author Kevin Hart will bring “The Irresponsible Tour” to cities across the country beginning in December through next year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and will be available online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets range from $48 to $118, plus fees.

For tickets and show information head over to https://t.co/zYmyZu3oIz #IrresponsibleTour — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 16, 2017

Hart, who is currently finishing up another tour, posted dates and cities on his website but said he plans to release more cities for a second leg and a third international leg of the tour later.

that is only the 1st leg of the tour, if you didn’t see your city don’t worry, I’m definitely making all stops #IrresponsibleTour — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 16, 2017

Here are all the cities he posted so far:

Dec. 30 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

Dec. 31 – Orlando, Florida at CFE Arena

Jan. 12 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 13 – Estero, Florida at Germain Arena

Jan. 14 – Southhaven, Mississippi at Landers Center

Jan. 19 – Fargo, North Dakota at Fargodome

Jan. 20 – Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center

Jan. 21 – Madison, Wisconsin at Alliant Energy Center

Jan. 28 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

Feb. 2 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Feb. 9 – Kalamazoo, Michigan at Wings Event Center

Feb. 10 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa at U.S. Cellular Center

Feb. 11 – Springfield, Illinois at Bank of Springfield Center

March 10 – Portland, Maine at Cross Insurance Arena

March 11 – Syracuse, New York at The Oncenter

March 16 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza

March 22 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

HART’S RECENT PROJECTS

Hart’s memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list and has remained on the list for nine consecutive weeks. Earlier in the year, Hart voiced a title character in “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

He will appear in the Sony reboot of the classic film “Jumanji” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. In March 2018, Kevin will star alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman in his first dramatic role, in “The Untouchables,” for The Weinstein Co. Hart will soon begin shooting the feature comedy “Night School” for Universal, a film in which he co-wrote under the Hartbeat production banner and will also star in.

Hart’s recent movie projects include the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets” (Illumination Entertainment); the biggest grossing live-action comedy, “Central Intelligence,” (New Line Cinema and Universal Pictures); Universal’s “Ride Along 2,” which grossed over $100 million worldwide; Screen Gems’ “The Wedding Ringer”; and Warner Brothers’ “Get Hard.”

Hart is also a force in television, executive producing the show “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which is currently in season five. In addition, Comedy Central will launch two standup comedy series: “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City” and “Untitled Kevin Hart Stand-Up Series.”

COMEDY TOUR

Hart’s live comedy show has sold out eight tri-state area arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach, selling over 100,000 tickets in the New York market. He was also the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show.