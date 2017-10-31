Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 09, 2017

Keith Urban performs 'Female' at CMA Awards in response to Harvey Weinstein scandal

Comments
Keith Urban performs
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Keith Urban performs "Female" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related

PHOTOS: 51st CMAs red carpet arrivals
PHOTOS: 51st CMAs red carpet arrivals
PHOTOS: 51st Annual CMA award show
PHOTOS: 51st Annual CMA award show
Pink performed 'Barbies' at the CMA Awards, and fans had plenty to say
Pink performed 'Barbies' at the CMA Awards, and fans had plenty to say
2017 CMA Awards: Winners list
2017 CMA Awards: Winners list
Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery joins CMAs Troy Gentry tribute performance
Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery joins CMAs Troy Gentry tribute performance
Tears fall as Carrie Underwood pays tribute Vegas shooting victims, stars lost
Tears fall as Carrie Underwood pays tribute Vegas shooting victims, stars lost

By Tricia Despres, Rare.us

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Over the last few days, Keith Urban has been dropping little hints to some big news. Not only would Wednesday be the day that Urban found himself vying for multiple CMA Awards, but it was also the day he was dropping a new single.

>> PHOTOS: 51st annual CMA Awards show

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

#Female

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

>> PHOTOS: 51st CMA Awards red carpet arrivals

On Wednesday night, he performed the new single, "Female," in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

>> Watch a clip of the performance here

>> Read more trending news

The song, which Urban delivered onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards, included lyrics such as, “When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl, how does that hit you?” and “When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it just ’cause she was wearin’ a skirt, oh, is that how that works?”

>> Hear the full song here

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation