Keith Urban performs "Female" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Tricia Despres, Rare.us

Over the last few days, Keith Urban has been dropping little hints to some big news. Not only would Wednesday be the day that Urban found himself vying for multiple CMA Awards, but it was also the day he was dropping a new single.

On Wednesday night, he performed the new single, "Female," in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The song, which Urban delivered onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards, included lyrics such as, “When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl, how does that hit you?” and “When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it just ’cause she was wearin’ a skirt, oh, is that how that works?”

