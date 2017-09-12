Kathie Lee Gifford mourns death of her mother, Joan Epstein

NBC NewsWire/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

TODAY -- Pictured: (l-r) Joan Epstein and Kathie Lee Gifford appear on NBC News' "Today" show -- Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Joan Epstein, the mother of veteran TV host Kathie Lee Gifford, has died at the age of 87. Gifford confirmed the news in a statement to fans Tuesday night on Twitter.

“My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her,” Gifford wrote.

My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) September 12, 2017

During Gifford's time on the "Today" show, Epstein often stopped by the studio to share some of her favorite recipes.

Kathie Lee's beloved mom, Joan, has died at the age of 87. Our thoughts and prayers go out to KLG and her entire family. A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy, also shared a post in honor of her late grandmother.

“Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they’re both smiling now that they have you back… so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles,” she wrote.

Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they're both smiling now that they have you back... so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles A post shared by Cassidy Gifford (@cassidygiff) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Gifford’s “Today” co-host, Hoda Kotb, had kind words to share on Instagram about “sweet Joanie.”

“We will miss you sweet Joannie xoxoxo,” Kotb wrote.

We will miss you sweet Joannie xoxoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Gifford’s father, Aaron Epstein, died in 2002.

