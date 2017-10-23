Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Model Kate Upton is officially off the market.

Just a few days after celebrating fiancé Justin Verlander’s World Series win, the couple exchanged “I do’s” in front of family and friends in Italy, according to People.

The bride wore a long-sleeved lace gown while her groom donned a classic black tux. E! News reports that the nuptials took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort, and the ceremony was in a medieval church on top of a hill overlooking the Montalcino Valley and vineyards.

Following the 30-minute ceremony, the couple and their guests retreated to the restaurant on the property for dinner and dancing.

The couple began dating in 2014 and were engaged two years later. They kept their engagement private for a few weeks before going public at last year’s Met Gala.

“I’m really excited. He asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! at the time. “So, I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

Upton has always been supportive of her baseball beau and took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his World Series win with the Houston Astros.

WORLD CHAMPIONS!! @justinverlander !! What a series!!! What a month!! Congrats @astrosbaseball !! #earnhistory #houstonstrong A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Ahead of the wedding, Upton celebrated with a few gal pals at a lavish bachelorette party at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Cheers to getting pampered @GuerlainSpaNY and being showered with @ghmumm #darewincelebrate A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

At the end of 2016, Upton and Verlander reportedly purchased a Beverly Hills home for $5.25 million. The home is complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court and a pool.