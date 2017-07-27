American voice actress June Foray died Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Best known for voicing Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Natasha Fatale of “The Bullwinkle Show,” Foray died at the age of 99.

Her good friend, Dave Nimitz, confirmed the news of Facebook shortly after her death.

“With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old she is resting peacefully now with her beloved sister Geri and Sam her brother-in-law. I’m going out of my mind with the loss and losing all three of them within the last month-and-a-half but they’re in a better place now truly cherish my time with June and in the family for the last 14 years she is now in heaven with her family and my mother if I don’t respond right away please forgive me I need to disappear from Facebook for a while Saturday we are having a private family only memorial for Sam So it’s very bittersweet for me.