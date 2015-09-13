Jonathan Phillips

By Nicole Moschella

Josh Groban couldn’t help but tease Mariah Carey after her disaster of a performance on New Year’s Eve.

After Carey seemed to give up on her "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance Saturday night, claiming she was experiencing technical difficulties, Groban sent out a tweet teasing the singer.

“Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs, an angel loses its wings,” Groban joked in the since-deleted tweet, according to People.

Shortly after he deleted the tweet, Groban explained his actions to fans on Twitter.

“Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended,” Groban wrote. “Not out to diss artists.”

Carey didn’t let the flub keep her down, however. On Sunday, she tweeted in response to all of the buzzing about her show.

"[Expletive] happens," she wrote. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."