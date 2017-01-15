Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka, WWE Hall of Famer, dead at 73

Snuka was charged last year with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1983 death of his former girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. At the time of her death, an autopsy showed that Argentino died of traumatic brain injuries and had more than three dozen cuts and bruises. Snuka reportedly found her unresponsive in his hotel room.
Dr. John O’Brien testified that there is “little evidence” suggesting Snuka has a significant history of concussion or other brain trauma which would leave him mentally unfit for standing trial over the alleged murder of his girlfriend in 1983, according to WPVI.
Later, under questioning, Snuka, who was 73, said he was in his 80s, appeared confused and even called the judge “dear” and “hon.” During the hearing on his mental competency, Snuka was confused on the most basic of questions, not knowing the name of the president, what year it was or even who his lawyer was.
Snuka’s defense cited head trauma he received in the ring for the deterioration of his brain, according to the report. O’Brien noted little evidence in Snuka’s medical records suggesting such, and his reported impairment only began showing up after the investigation into Argentino’s death was reopened.
Judge Kelly L. Banach previously denied a joint request from prosecutors and the defense to drop all charges, PWInsider reported.
Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1993 and last wrestled at Wrestlemania 25 on April 5, 2009.
In the ring, Snuka was one of the most exciting wrestlers of his era. He changed wrestling with one of the most iconic images ever – a leap off the top of a steel cage in Madison Square Garden:
