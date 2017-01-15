Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka, WWE Hall of Famer, dead at 73

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at age 73, his family said Jan. 15, 2017. (Michael Kubel/The Morning Call via AP, File)

By Raj Prashad

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at age 73, his family said Sunday.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST



Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017



The news comes following reports that Snuka had just six months to live in December.

Snuka had infection after infection, was hospitalized after suffering hysteria and delusions bc of infection, attorney says. — Sarah Cassi (@SarahCassi) December 2, 2016



Wife: #SuperflySnuka tried to leave the house, thinks he's going to wrestle. He gets mad when he can't leave. — Sarah Cassi (@SarahCassi) December 2, 2016



Snuka was charged last year with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1983 death of his former girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. At the time of her death, an autopsy showed that Argentino died of traumatic brain injuries and had more than three dozen cuts and bruises. Snuka reportedly found her unresponsive in his hotel room.

Prosecutors reopened the case after a 2013 newspaper report raised questions about the case.

Charges were eventually dropped as he was deemed unfit to stand trial.

Dr. John O’Brien testified that there is “little evidence” suggesting Snuka has a significant history of concussion or other brain trauma which would leave him mentally unfit for standing trial over the alleged murder of his girlfriend in 1983, according to WPVI.

Later, under questioning, Snuka, who was 73, said he was in his 80s, appeared confused and even called the judge “dear” and “hon.” During the hearing on his mental competency, Snuka was confused on the most basic of questions, not knowing the name of the president, what year it was or even who his lawyer was.

Snuka’s defense cited head trauma he received in the ring for the deterioration of his brain, according to the report. O’Brien noted little evidence in Snuka’s medical records suggesting such, and his reported impairment only began showing up after the investigation into Argentino’s death was reopened.

Judge Kelly L. Banach previously denied a joint request from prosecutors and the defense to drop all charges, PWInsider reported.

Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1993 and last wrestled at Wrestlemania 25 on April 5, 2009.

In the ring, Snuka was one of the most exciting wrestlers of his era. He changed wrestling with one of the most iconic images ever – a leap off the top of a steel cage in Madison Square Garden:

