Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, dies at 68

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

A spokesperson for Jimmy Fallon’s family confirmed Saturday evening that the Fallons were mourning the loss of their matriarch.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” a family spokesperson told People. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

News of Gloria Fallon’s death comes 24 hours after NBC canceled a taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” At the time, an unspecified family emergency was cited. On Saturday, Amir “Questlove” Thompson of the legendary Roots crew seemed to confirm her death to TMZ.

“The Tonight Show” bandleader was signing autographs in Los Angeles when asked about the canceled taping.

“When you lose someone, it’s always sad,” Questlove said.

Questlove was unclear as to when Fallon would return to the show.