Jessica Simpson mom-shamed for daughter's Halloween costume

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Critics were quick to slam Jessica Simpson when she posted a family photo from her Halloween celebrations with her kids and husband.

In the photo, Simpson poses in her Halloween costume with her husband, Eric Johnson, dressed up as Waylon Jennings, daughter Maxwell, dressed as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” and son Ace, dressed as a cowboy.

The backlash had nothing to do with Simpson’s sexy take on country legend Willie Nelson, complete with Daisy Dukes, a nod to her previous role in “Dukes of Hazzard.” Fans were instead upset that Simpson dyed her daughter’s blonde locks a dark brown for the Halloween look.

“Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughter’s hair,” one critic wrote in the comments section.

Another fan wrote, “Why would you color your daughter’s hair at such a young age?”

Some commenters were quick to come to Simpson’s defense, writing, “Omg people. It’s a Halloween costume and she’s going as Belle. Belle has brown hair. It’s not that serious. It’s probably a wash off. So dramatic.”

Another Simpson defender added, “It’s hair. Who cares. And she looks just as beautiful as a brunette as she does a blonde! It will wash out eventually. It’s hair.”

A source close to Simpson came to her defense and assured anyone who is concerned that Maxwell is still a blonde.

“It was a spray-in color for her costume,” the unnamed source told US Weekly.