FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, St. Lucie Mets' Tim Tebow answers questions from reporters at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Tebow plans to return to the New York Mets' organization next season. (Charlie Kaijo/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Per "The Paul Finebaum Show," the former Florida Gators quarterback is working alongside Gov. Rick Scott in helping the Sunshine State prepare for Hurricane Irma, which is supposed to arrive this weekend.
Irma already has caused the cancellation of several college football games, including the Gators hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday. Miami decided not to travel to Arkansas State, and South Florida vs. Connecticut also was postponed.
