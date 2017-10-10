Hillary Clinton 'appalled' by accusations against Harvey Weinstein

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Producer Harvey Weinstein and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) attend the "Finding Neverland" premiere at the Brooklyn Museum October 25, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was "shocked and appalled" by allegations of sexual harassment and assault lobbed in recent days against Hollywood mogul and long-time Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein.

Several women, including some of Hollywood’s most well-known actresses, have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein since The New York Times detailed in a report last week decades of accusations made against the film producer.

Actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow told the Times on Tuesday that they were sexually harassed in separate occasions by Weinstein. Three women, including Italian actress Asian Argento, accused Weinstein of rape in an expose published Tuesday by The New Yorker.

"The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated,” Clinton said Tuesday in a statement. “Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Weinstein has been a major Democratic Party donor. He and his family has given more than $1.4 million in political contributions since the 1992 election cycle. The explosive report by The New York Times last week and subsequent stories have forced congressional Democrats to give thousands of dollars in donations they received from Weinstein to charities.

Clinton did not mention donations in her statement.

﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.