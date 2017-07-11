Now Playing
Posted: July 11, 2017

Here's how to get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents Friday

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —

Talk about a sweet deal.

On Friday, Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 80 cents "with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price," the restaurant chain announced in a news release Monday.

The promotion, offered at participating stores in the United States and Canada, comes as the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company celebrates its 80th anniversary.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

