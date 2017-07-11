Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Talk about a sweet deal.

>> Read more trending news



On Friday, Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 80 cents "with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price," the restaurant chain announced in a news release Monday.

.@Shaq kicked off the #OriginalGlazed Doughnut's bday. Celebrate Friday- buy any dozen, get an Original Glazed dozen for 80 cents (US/CAN). pic.twitter.com/cbR1tgmW7y — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 10, 2017

The promotion, offered at participating stores in the United States and Canada, comes as the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company celebrates its 80th anniversary.

>> Krispy Kreme store locator

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

Learn more here.