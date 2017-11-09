A Harry Potter version of 'Pokemon Go' is coming to your smartphone

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

Remember 2016, in more innocent times, when everybody walked around for about a month staring at their phones and trying to catch tiny monsters?

Get ready for the second wave, this time for Harry Potter fans.

Niantic Labs, the company which created “Pokemon Go,” announced Wednesday it will create an augmented reality game in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive.

According to an announcement on J.K. Rowling’s website Pottermore, “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” will encourage users to “step outside with your phone, explore your local surroundings and take part in a series of adventures, such as searching for magical creatures and bumping into iconic wizarding world characters along the way.”

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to mobile. Sign up at https://t.co/KXacW2ptRX to receive more information about the game. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/L7M2txQ3T0 — Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) November 8, 2017

No word yet on an exact release date, but Potter fans have plenty of reasons to feel excited about new updates from the Wizarding World.



