Yo Gotti to help pay for funeral of 10-year-old who stabbed himself

By Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

Memphis Rapper Yo Gotti is helping to pay for the funeral of a local 10-year-old who police say stabbed himself to death.

Jaheim McKinzie died Saturday. His mother, Robin McKinzie, is charged with child abuse for her alleged actions in the moments before her son fatally wounded himself.

Police said Robin McKinzie confessed to whipping the boy with extension cords and choking him. The 10-year-old then went into the kitchen and stabbed himself, according to police documents.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Yo Gotti's manager said the rapper will be helping out, but there is no word yet on how much he plans on giving.

