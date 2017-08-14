Ginger Zee, of 'Good Morning America,' announces pregnancy

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Women's Health

Ben Arron and Ginger Zee attend an event on September 20, 2013 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Women's Health Magazine)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Another baby is on the way for “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, media personality Ben Aaron Colonomos.

On Monday’s show, Zee revealed that she is expecting her second child during a forecast report. She broke the news to viewers at home and her coworkers with hints at her growing baby bump during her weather report.

“I am pregnant!” she shared, as her coworkers cheered and hugged her. “Another baby! Another boy! I feel good. (My belly is) gonna get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody, because it’s already happening.”

Zee also took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans.

“Adrian already asking to hold his little brother new baby boy coming February 2018,” she captioned a photo of the 1-year-old holding her ultrasound picture.