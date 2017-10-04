Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

GEORGE, WA - MAY 23: (L - R) Cubbie Fink, Mark Foster, and Mark Pontius of Foster the People pose at the Sasquatch! Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater on May 24, 2014 in George, Washington. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

If you want to see Foster the People play its ubiquitous hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” you may have to make other plans.

>> On Austin360.com: ACL Fest offering refunds to fans who don’t want to attend following Vegas shootings

The band, which will play at 6:15 p.m. this Friday and next Friday at the upcoming Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, said Monday at a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, that “it felt wrong” to play the song, which is about a school shooting, after the deadly shootings in Las Vegas. According to SPIN, the band covered John Lennon’s “Love” instead.

>> Watch the clip here



>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings

The band did not say whether its decision to skip the song would continue into future shows.