Former '16 and Pregnant' star found dead at 23

Who was Valerie Fairman?

By Elizabeth Vale

Former "16 and Pregnant" star Valerie Fairman, 23, was found dead in a friend's home Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Fairman's mother told the publication that the former reality star was found in the bathroom at a friend's home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. When Fairman didn't come out of the bathroom, her friend knocked down the door and found her unresponsive.

The coroner has yet to perform a toxicology test, but according to her family, it appears that her death was most likely due to a drug overdose.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Since being on the second season of the MTV reality show in 2010, Fairman has had a number of run-ins with the law. She was ordered to rehab earlier this year after a parole violation, court records showed.

She has been arrested on charges of prostitution and providing false identification.

Fairman's 7-year-old child, Neveah, is currently in the custody of Fairman's mother.

"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time," an MTV representative said in a statement.