By Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

What event to be held in front of the University of Texas Tower in Austin has garnered the interest of over 3,000 Facebook users?

Is it a massive group study bringing together dedicated young minds? Or a gathering of advocates exhibiting their support for a noble shared cause?

No, it's “screaming like Goku in front of the UT Tower.”

At 4:20 p.m. Oct. 13, interested individuals (of which there are more than 3,500 on Facebook) will gather in front of the UT Tower and scream like the "Dragon Ball Z" protagonist.

Users commented on the event posting with questions, including, “Do we need our own Krillin to die for us or will one be provided?” and “What if I wanna scream like Gohan during the Cell saga?” and “What level Sayan Goku scream we talking about?”

And simply, “?????????”

Whether you’re really into “Dragon Ball Z” or just really, really need a release, you know where to be come Oct. 13.

