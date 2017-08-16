FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Louisville lines up for a play against Virginia during an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginiaâs season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown Stateâs game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made âas the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.â (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File)
ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee was scheduled to call an upcoming University of Virginia football game, but in light of recent tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the network has pulled him from that assignment because of the similarity between his name and that of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
