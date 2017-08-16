Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

ESPN's Robert Lee pulled from Virginia game because of his name, report says

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Louisville lines up for a play against Virginia during an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginiaâs season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown Stateâs game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made âas the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.â (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File)
By Joe Clarkin, SECCountry.com

ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee was scheduled to call an upcoming University of Virginia football game, but in light of recent tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the network has pulled him from that assignment because of the similarity between his name and that of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch released ESPN’s statement on the situation, saying it was Lee’s decision to request a different assignment:

Lee’s decision to request a change of assignment comes on the heels of recent protests in Charlottesville, in which a counter protester, Heather Heyer, was allegedly killed by a white supremacist.

