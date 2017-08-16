FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Louisville lines up for a play against Virginia during an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginiaâs season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown Stateâs game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made âas the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.â (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File)