Posted: September 13, 2017

ESPN apologizes after Jemele Hill calls Trump a 'white supremacist'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Journalist Jemele Hill provides commenary during the celebrity basketball game presented by Sprite during the 2016 BET Experience on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Rich Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Journalist Jemele Hill provides commenary during the celebrity basketball game presented by Sprite during the 2016 BET Experience on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

By Andrew Kulha, FanBuzz.com

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill may find herself in hot water with the network after she called President Donald Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter.

"Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists," she wrote Monday. "The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me."

She added: "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period."

Her tweets quickly went viral. Read her full remarks below:

The network released an apology, which was shared by ESPN PR on Twitter:

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the statement read. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

