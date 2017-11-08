Now Playing
Posted: November 15, 2017

Is Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s wife, in labor?

Eniko Parrish (L) and actor Kevin Hart attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eniko Parrish (L) and actor Kevin Hart attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Comedian Kevin Hart canceled a radio interview Wednesday morning after his wife, Eniko Parrish, went into labor, his rep told Orlando radio station Power 95.3.

But Hart later clarified and told his fans that his wife was not in labor. 

“No labor yet guys,” he wrote on Twitter. “False alarm.”

Hart noted that his bundle of joy would be arriving very soon.

According to TMZ, Parrish’s water broke Wednesday morning. 

A rep for Hart told Power 95.3 DJs that the actor’s wife was in labor in error. The rep said Hart would reschedule the interview for Thursday.

Hart and Parrish have announced plans to name their baby boy -- their first child together -- Kenzo Hart. 

We’re all so anxious to meet our newest addition to the Hart tribe. We love you baby boy. ♥

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

Parrish and Hart became engaged in August 2014 and wed in August 2016. Parrish announced her pregnancy in May. Hart has two children, 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 9-year-old son Hendrix, from a previous marriage to comedienne Torrei Hart. 

