Eddie Vedder to perform at President Obama's farewell address

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performs with the band at the Barclay's Center in New York in October 2013. (Lugnuts via WikiCommons, Cropped from original)

By KIRO7.com

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder will play at President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Vedder will be joined by members of the Chicago Children's Choir.

The president is set to speak at 9 p.m. EST from the McCormick Place convention center on Lake Michigan.

Vedder has been a longtime supporter of the president. In 2012, he performed at a fundraiser for Obama's re-election campaign in Florida.

And during a Hawaiian vacation in 2015, Obama took his daughters to visit with Vedder and his family, according to Billboard.

Here's what President Obama said about the speech on the White House website: