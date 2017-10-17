2-Year-Old’s Kidney Transplant Stalled Due To Father’s Criminal Past

Carmellia Burgess, center, cries as Anthony Dickerson, left, looks on as they attend a news conference regarding their 2-year-old son A.J. who is waiting for a kidney transplant outside Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Dickerson is a perfect match and was scheduled to give a kidney to his son in a surgery that had been planned for Oct. 3. An Emory University Hospital official sent Burgess a letter saying until Dickerson could show that he has complied with the conditions of his parole for three months the surgery would be delayed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Ellen Eldridge, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Georgia mother whose toddler has been waiting for a kidney transplant his whole life was given a car on Tuesday — hours before a kidney donor was found.

Carmellia Burgess of Gwinnett County brought her son home from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Nov. 8, where he’d been since Oct. 29.

The family expected to wait for the news that his father, Anthony Dickerson, would be permitted to donate a kidney after a battle with the transplant team over his criminal history.

AJ battled a potentially deadly infection, contracted pneumonia, had surgery to implant a new port for his dialysis treatments and received blood transfusions before he was released from the hospital, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

But his mother didn’t have a car to get AJ to his hemodialysis appointments three times a week, she posted on Facebook.

That trouble ended Tuesday, when actor Tyler Perry gave Burgess a new car.

The family later learned a deceased donor kidney will be given to AJ on Wednesday, attorney Mawuli Davis said.

“Father and mother are there excited and are being supported by Mr. Dickerson’s mentor, David Manuel, and Pastor Derrick Rice from Sankofa Church.