David Letterman to host new Netflix talk show

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In this May 21, 2016, file photo, David Letterman poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in New York. Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Legendary late-night star David Letterman will make a television comeback for streaming giant Netflix, according to Variety.

>> PHOTOS: David Letterman through the years

The first season of the new show will consist of six hour-long episodes that will see the former “Late Show” host a conduct in-depth, long-form interviews as well as a few “in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor,” according to a press release.

>> Read more trending news



Filming is expected to begin later this year with a launch date of sometime in 2018. We have no clue who his first guests will be, but Netflix promises “extraordinary people."

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” the 70-year-old Letterman said about the announcement. “Here’s what I have learned: If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

OH MY GOD!!! A series?!! I'm so excited!! I'll watch the man read the phone book!! Can't wait! #legend — Kris (@Kris_D_Kot) August 8, 2017

Saw David Letterman trending and thought "No! Another legend gone"! Instead, he's coming back. AWESOME! Can't wait. Longtime fan! — Crazy Joe (@Greenguy37Joe) August 8, 2017