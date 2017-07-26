Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 31, 2017

Couple fulfills goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in America

Comments

Related

View Larger
Couple fulfills goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in America
Ray and Wilma Yoder, both 81, visit their 645th Cracker Barrel store in Tualatin, Ore., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The Indiana couple has traveled to every Cracker Barrel in the country over the past 40 years. (Anna Reed/Statesman-Journal via AP)
Couple's quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America nears end
Couple's quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America nears end

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

TUALATIN, Ore. —

Ray Yoder celebrated his 81st birthday at a Cracker Barrel with his wife, Wilma, on Monday, but the couple had something even bigger to celebrate. The Goshen, Indiana, couple visited all 645 Cracker Barrels in America.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Couple's quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America nears end

“Travel was in our blood and we’ve always liked it,” Ray said. “And, of course, the best place to eat was at Cracker Barrel. It took the boredom out of the highway to eat there because it was so much like home — we could order what we liked, and they always had what we liked.”

>> Read more trending news

The employees at the Tualatin, Oregon, Cracker Barrel helped make the visit special by giving customized aprons and forming a “clap tunnel” for the pair, cheering them on when they arrived. Cracker Barrel also gave the Yoders an all-expenses-paid trip to the Oregon location.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Cracker Barrel even made a video to commemorate the achievement:

>> Watch the video here

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation