By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Legendary rapper LL Cool J reached out to fans on Instagram Sunday night with a heartfelt plea for their help locating his troubled former “In the House” co-star Maia Campbell.

The rapper and actor made the plea Sunday after video surfaced online of Campbell, scantily dressed, apparently under the influence of drugs and telling a man on camera “I want crack.”

The video, which contains graphic language, was reportedly taken at a Stone Mountain, Georgia, gas station while Campbell, who has had a very public battle with substance abuse and mental illness, was pumping gas. The footage posted by online gossip site Straight from the A has been viewed more than 223,000.

The post has since been taken down, but the "Lip Sync Battle” host later posted a thank you to those who shared clues of her whereabouts.

The rapper/actor condemned those that made light of Campbell’s plight.

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017

Twitter overwhelmingly agreed with LL. Many slammed the gentleman featured in the video with Campbell for filming and posting the footage of the 40-year-old, describing the footage as sad and sickening.

I'm in straight up tears. Addiction is nothing to laugh at! I hope #MaiaCampbell can get help and come back from this darkness. — Kels (@zaynlove2016) July 10, 2017

We joke and laugh at our own people when they need our support the most smh, but instead we put em on camera for a show .. #MaiaCampbell — B r u c e (@C0chill) July 9, 2017

amazes people R quick 2 snap a pics/ record a video of disadvantaged or disenfranchised people but not quick 2 call 4 help #MaiaCampbell — wannie (@Wannie777) July 10, 2017

She Was So Beautiful I Pray She Gets The Help She Needs #MaiaCampbell pic.twitter.com/bjSY703Aaq — M A R N I S H A (@Missosofine) July 10, 2017

90's television actress Maia Campbell seen begging and missing teeth at Stone Mountain gas station. (VIDEO)https://t.co/8spBLSu3Au pic.twitter.com/XmNoBmKpjg — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 10, 2017

Campbell has struggled publicly with substance abuse off and on since a 2010 viral video was distributed of the actress unkempt and acting erratically. In 2012, it appeared that Campbell had beaten her demons when she appeared in a 2012 episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life,” a program geared toward helping celebrities and everyday people make major life changes with the help of life coach Iyanla Vanzant. During the episode, Campbell spoke candidly about her bipolar disorder, battle with drugs and her mother passing away.

There was no update as of Monday afternoon on whether LL Cool J has made contact with Campbell as of Monday afternoon.