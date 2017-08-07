Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 07, 2017

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation

Comments
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Actor Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Actor Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Related

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Another Hollywood power couple is calling it quits.

According to CNN, actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced late Sunday that they are separating. The pair, who wed eight years ago, have a 4-year-old son, Jack.

>> Read more trending news

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt, 38, said in a statement posted to Facebook. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Faris, 40, shared a similar message to fans on Twitter.

>> See the posts here and here

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. ...

Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, August 6, 2017

Fans took to social media to express their shock.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation