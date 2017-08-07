Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Actor Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Another Hollywood power couple is calling it quits.

According to CNN, actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced late Sunday that they are separating. The pair, who wed eight years ago, have a 4-year-old son, Jack.

>> Read more trending news



"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt, 38, said in a statement posted to Facebook. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Faris, 40, shared a similar message to fans on Twitter.

>> See the posts here and here

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. ... Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, August 6, 2017

Fans took to social media to express their shock.

It's official, love isn't real, I'm not even going to try — Rachel (@jurassic_rachel) August 7, 2017

IS THIS A JOKE PLS TELL ME IT IS — cass (@brucewahyne) August 7, 2017