Chip, Joanna Gaines team up with Target to release home-decor line

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chip and Joanna Gaines on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

By Anna Caplan, Rare.us

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” are expanding their brand.

>> Read more trending news

The Waco, Texas, husband and wife -- whose recent projects include the wildly successful Magnolia Market, a book from Chip Gaines called “Capital Gaines” and a new annual event in Waco called “Silobration,” to happen next month -- announced a new line with Target on Tuesday called Hearth & Hand.

RELATED: TJX opens HomeGoods spinoff store: Homesense

The collaboration will feature unique on-brand items for house and home, mostly under $30, and will be available in stores Nov. 5.

RELATED: “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help the people of Houston

“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” Joanna Gaines said in a statement. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”