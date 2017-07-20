SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 13: Chester Bennington singer member of the band Linkin Park performs live on stage at Autodromo de Interlagos on May 13, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

To portray the many faces of depression, Talinda Bennington — the widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington — shared a video on Twitter showing her husband playing a game with his children hours before his death.

The 41-year-old singer died of suicide in July.

In the video, Chester eats a “rotten eggs”-flavored jelly bean, which he immediately spits out. He chuckles as he tries to get the gross taste out of his mouth, much to the amusement of those around him.

"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death," Talinda Bennington tweeted. "He loved us SO much & we loved him."

Since her husband’s death, Talinda Bennington has been actively updating her social media feed with messages of support for those who struggle with mental illness, often adding the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.