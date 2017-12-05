Chelsea Handler evacuates, blames Trump for California wildfires

California Wildfire: Thousands Evacuated

Chelsea Handler arrives at the 2017 Goldie's Love In For Kids at a private residence on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Television personality Chelsea Handler, among the thousands forced to evacuate due to the raging California wildfires, called out President Donald Trump in a controversial tweet about the blaze Wednesday. “It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively,” she wrote.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

The infernos have caused filming to halt temporarily and threaten the famed Getty Museum.

Handler’s antipathy for Trump often fuels her busy Twitter feed.

“We have got to get rid of Trump,” she posted on Nov. 22. “He is incapable of honesty or goodwill. He cares about no one. We must stay the course and not let up.”

She also speaks out on national events with frequency.

“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in [sic] killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans,” she posted on Nov. 5, after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.