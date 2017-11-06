Chelsea Handler doubles down on Texas church shooting comments

Chelsea Handler Criticized For Tweet About Texas Shooting

Chelsea Handler arrives at the 2017 Goldie's Love In For Kids at a private residence on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Chelsea Handler continued tweeting her criticisms after blaming Republicans for a deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

>> Chelsea Handler's tweet about Texas church shooting draws ire

“I don’t know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It’s so sick,” she said Sunday night.

>> See the tweet here



I don't know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It's so sick. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2017

On Monday, Handler tweeted a “Call your representative!” template.

>> See the tweet here



The tweets came after Handler insinuated that Republicans were responsible after Devin Kelley, 26, walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and opened fire on parishioners, killing 26. She wrote, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in [sic] killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”

>> See the tweet here



Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

Social media users lambasted Handler for remaining quiet on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) in July. They were also quick to share their distaste for her words. One user accused her of politicizing the tragedy with the “disgusting statement,” while another said, “You really have a dark heart.”

>> Read more trending news

This is a disgusting statement. Politicizing evil for your politcal benefit. Evil is everywhere, and America is no exception. — Runner4life05 (@JackDanielsSMTM) November 5, 2017

The bodies aren’t even cold yet and you are politicizing them. You really have a dark heart. #NastyWoman — Mark Schneider (@subschneider) November 5, 2017

Handler also went after President Donald Trump after he tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.” Handler responded negatively by saying, “You have no capacity to monitor anything that doesn’t involve lining your pockets.”

>> See her tweet here



You have no capacity to monitor anything that doesn't involve lining your pockets. https://t.co/f6W9DteaKl — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

After hearing of the shooting, Trump focused on the shooter’s mental health rather than guns.

>> Trump says Texas church shooting result of 'mental health problem,' not guns

“Mental health is your problem here. This was a very, based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual. A lot of problems over a long period of time,” he said in a press conference that was held while he was on a foreign policy visit in Japan.

“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn’t a guns situation.”