Posted: February 12, 2017
Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE legend, dead at 68
Photo credit: Nick Ballon / Photonica / Getty Images
By
Bo Churney
FanBuzz
Pro-wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Sr. has died,
multiple media outlets reported Saturday. He was 68.
>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths in 2017
Guerrero was a member of the legendary Guerrero wrestling family, who were a dominate force on the Mexican and later worldwide wrestling scenes for years. Chavo Sr. also spent a couple of stints in WWE, including one back in the 1970s. Chavo Sr. made sporadic appearances with WWE in the 2000s, most notably in 2004 when he won the cruiserweight championship.
>> Read more trending news
Chavo Sr. was the older brother of former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero and the father of former WCW and WWE wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr. still wrestles today, mostly with Lucha Underground and AAA.
