Posted: November 20, 2017

Charles Manson death: Notable reactions on social media

Comments
Charles Manson Biography

Charles Manson death: Notable reactions on social media
FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to court in Los Angeles during an arraignment phase. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo, File)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Charles Manson, the cult leader who led followers to kill actress Sharon Tate and six others, is dead at age 83, the California Department of Corrections said late Sunday.

Here’s what public figures, celebrities, and other notable people and organizations were saying about his death:

