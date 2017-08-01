Casey Affleck, Summer Phoenix file for divorce

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI

Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck are getting a divorce.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the designer, actress and younger sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix has filed for divorce from Affleck, though they announced their separation in 2015.

The couple was married 10 years and together for nearly 16 prior to the initial split, and they share two children together: sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9.

Phoenix is seeking joint physical and legal custody as well as spousal support, according to court documents filed Monday.

Affleck and Phoenix started dating in 2000 after being introduced by Joaquin Phoenix in 1995. They welcomed their first son together in 2006 and wed in June of that year. The last public event where they were seen together was in 2014.