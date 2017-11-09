Carrie Underwood breaks wrist, sustains other injuries in fall

2017 CMA Awards: Top Winners

Carrie Underwood performs 'Softly and Tenderly' during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Phyllis Stark, Rare.us

Carrie Underwood broke her wrist and sustained other injuries Friday night after a fall on the steps outside her Nashville area home, The Tennessean reports.

She was treated at a hospital for cuts and abrasions, in addition to her wrist injury, according to the paper, which cites a statement released by Underwood's spokesperson. The statement also says her recovery will “take some time.” She has since been released from the hospital.

The Tennessean reports that Underwood's husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, returned to Nashville overnight to care for her.

As a result of her injuries, Underwood has had to cancel her appearance at the Country Rising benefit concert, scheduled for Sunday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show is being staged to raise money for victims of recent hurricanes, as well as the victims of the Las Vegas festival shooting.

The statement from Underwood's rep says she “appreciates all prayers and well wishes.”