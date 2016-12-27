Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 08, 2017

Carrie Fisher laid to rest in unusual urn – a giant Prozac pill

Comments
Carrie Fisher - Through the Years - Video Gallery

Related

View Larger
Carrie Fisher laid to rest in unusual urn – a giant Prozac pill
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years

By Elizabeth Vale

LOS ANGELES —

Carrie Fisher was one of a kind, so it should come as no surprise that she would be just as unique in death as she was in life.

Photos of Fisher's brother, Todd, show him carrying an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill to mother Debbie Reynolds’ funeral, where some of Fisher's ashes were buried with Reynolds.

>> See the photo here

According to "Entertainment Tonight," Todd said the giant pill was one of Fisher's favorite possessions, and they couldn’t think of anything more fitting to put her in.

>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd said. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

>> Meryl Streep sings Carrie Fisher’s favorite song at her memorial

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that,” he added. “It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

>> Read more trending stories

Fisher, 60, died late last month after suffering a heart attack, and Reynolds, 84, died one day after her daughter.

Reynolds was laid to rest on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after a private memorial service was held for Fisher. A public memorial is being planned for a future date.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation