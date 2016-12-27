Carrie Fisher laid to rest in unusual urn – a giant Prozac pill

Carrie Fisher - Through the Years - Video Gallery

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Elizabeth Vale

Carrie Fisher was one of a kind, so it should come as no surprise that she would be just as unique in death as she was in life.

Photos of Fisher's brother, Todd, show him carrying an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill to mother Debbie Reynolds’ funeral, where some of Fisher's ashes were buried with Reynolds.

>> See the photo here

Carrie Fisher's urn is a huge Prozac pill https://t.co/l9ns7qKcmz pic.twitter.com/0xbB7rVze2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2017

According to "Entertainment Tonight," Todd said the giant pill was one of Fisher's favorite possessions, and they couldn’t think of anything more fitting to put her in.

>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd said. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

>> Meryl Streep sings Carrie Fisher’s favorite song at her memorial

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that,” he added. “It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

>> Read more trending stories

Fisher, 60, died late last month after suffering a heart attack, and Reynolds, 84, died one day after her daughter.

Reynolds was laid to rest on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after a private memorial service was held for Fisher. A public memorial is being planned for a future date.