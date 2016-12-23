Now Playing
Posted: December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher's faithful dog, Gary, pays tribute to his mom

What You Need to Know: Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher's faithful dog, Gary, pays tribute to his mom
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years

By Melissa Gotleib

LOS ANGELES —

Actress Carrie Fisher had a close relationship with her French bulldog, Gary.

Week after week, Fisher showed off her precious pup on social media. No matter what, Gary was by her side.

