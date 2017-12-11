Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro Real-Time Closings

Posted: December 11, 2017

Can you find the camouflaged soldier hidden in this viral photo?

Comments
Can you find the camouflaged soldier hidden in this viral photo? (Photo credit: British Army / Twitter)
British Army / Twitter
Can you find the camouflaged soldier hidden in this viral photo? (Photo credit: British Army / Twitter)

Related

This coffee riddle has baffled the internet – can you solve it?
This coffee riddle has baffled the internet – can you solve it?

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

The British Army wants you to test its woodland camouflage. Do you see a soldier in this image?

>> See the tweet here

The British Army asked Twitter users to scan the photo — which reportedly was shot in Wales on the Section Commander’s Battle Course — to find the soldier in the scene.

>> Read more trending news 

A hint, in case you’re having any difficulty: The soldier is not standing up.

To make things a bit difficult, the soldier is wearing a woodland camouflage pattern designed to blend in with the misty forest terrain.

>> This coffee riddle has baffled the internet – can you solve it?

Is the British uniform good enough for you? If you haven’t found the answer yet, it’s here — the soldier lying prone, enveloped in mist, with just the perfectly round helmet giving any indication that it’s not all forest floor.

>> Click here or scroll down to see the answer
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation