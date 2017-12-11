Can you find the camouflaged soldier hidden in this viral photo?

British Army / Twitter

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

The British Army wants you to test its woodland camouflage. Do you see a soldier in this image?

Camouflaged in woodland on the Section Commander’s Battle Course in Wales… can you spot the soldier in this image? pic.twitter.com/ZlRWF8XWCJ — British Army (@BritishArmy) December 9, 2017

The British Army asked Twitter users to scan the photo — which reportedly was shot in Wales on the Section Commander’s Battle Course — to find the soldier in the scene.

A hint, in case you’re having any difficulty: The soldier is not standing up.

To make things a bit difficult, the soldier is wearing a woodland camouflage pattern designed to blend in with the misty forest terrain.

Is the British uniform good enough for you? If you haven’t found the answer yet, it’s here — the soldier lying prone, enveloped in mist, with just the perfectly round helmet giving any indication that it’s not all forest floor.

