California wildfires halt film production, threaten famed Getty Museum

California Wildfire: Thousands Evacuated

Flames from a wildfire loom up over a neighborhood in Santa Paula, Calf., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Ventura County fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday east of Santa Paula, a city of 30,000 people about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Powerful winds are pushing the blaze west toward the city along Highway 150, which is shut down. (Megan Diskin/The Ventura County Star via AP)

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The California wildfires that have forced massive residential evacuations have forced a temporary halt to some filming activity and loom ominously close to one of the state’s most famed cultural institutions, as well.

“All filming activity scheduled to take place in Mountain Fire Zone Areas has been suspended,” industry group FilmLA said, citing notification from the Los Angeles Fire Department. That’s scheduled to last through Dec. 10. FilmLA is also telling production outfits it’ll be unable to accept permit applications for filming in the Angeles National Forest until Dec. 15.

A commuter driving in the affected area posted this harrowing clip:

Not the typical morning commute... pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

“Production of 'S.W.A.T.' has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages,” the CBS show announced via Twitter. “Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires.”

HBO said in a statement it is pausing work on “Westworld” due to the fires, and the Getty Museum has closed as precaution.

“The fire is northeast of the Getty Center and east of the San Diego Freeway,” the museum said via Twitter. “Air filtration systems are protecting the galleries from smoke. We continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as we have them.”

Actress Morgan Fairchild posted a photo of smoke billowing near Universal Studios:

Smoke from atop Universal Studios pic.twitter.com/biveDa6HiJ — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) December 6, 2017

The blazes have forced 200,000 people from their homes and destroyed at least 200 homes. FEMA urges residents to prepare in advance in case they need to leave quickly.

California: If you're near a #wildfire, listen to your local officials and be ready to evacuate quickly. https://t.co/egAMVfrE8Q — FEMA (@fema) December 5, 2017

Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages. Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires. — SWATWritersRoom (@SWATWritersRoom) December 5, 2017