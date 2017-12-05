Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 07, 2017

California wildfires halt film production, threaten famed Getty Museum

Comments
California Wildfire: Thousands Evacuated

Related

View Larger
California wildfires halt film production, threaten famed Getty Museum
Flames from a wildfire loom up over a neighborhood in Santa Paula, Calf., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Ventura County fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday east of Santa Paula, a city of 30,000 people about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Powerful winds are pushing the blaze west toward the city along Highway 150, which is shut down. (Megan Diskin/The Ventura County Star via AP)
California wildfires force thousands to evacuate: Live updates
California wildfires force thousands to evacuate: Live updates
Chelsea Handler evacuates, blames Trump for California wildfires
Chelsea Handler evacuates, blames Trump for California wildfires
Terrifying footage shows California drivers commuting mid-wildfire
Terrifying footage shows California drivers commuting mid-wildfire

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LOS ANGELES —

The California wildfires that have forced massive residential evacuations have forced a temporary halt to some filming activity and loom ominously close to one of the state’s most famed cultural institutions, as well.

>> California wildfires force thousands to evacuate: Live updates

“All filming activity scheduled to take place in Mountain Fire Zone Areas has been suspended,” industry group FilmLA said, citing notification from the Los Angeles Fire Department. That’s scheduled to last through Dec. 10. FilmLA is also telling production outfits it’ll be unable to accept permit applications for filming in the Angeles National Forest until Dec. 15.

>> On MyAJC.com: California lawmakers study warning failures

A commuter driving in the affected area posted this harrowing clip:

“Production of 'S.W.A.T.' has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages,” the CBS show announced via Twitter. “Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires.”

HBO said in a statement it is pausing work on “Westworld” due to the fires, and the Getty Museum has closed as precaution.

>> Chelsea Handler evacuates, blames Trump for California wildfires

“The fire is northeast of the Getty Center and east of the San Diego Freeway,” the museum said via Twitter. “Air filtration systems are protecting the galleries from smoke. We continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as we have them.”

Actress Morgan Fairchild posted a photo of smoke billowing near Universal Studios:

The blazes have forced 200,000 people from their homes and destroyed at least 200 homes. FEMA urges residents to prepare in advance in case they need to leave quickly.

>> Read more trending news 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation