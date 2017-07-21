Now Playing
Posted: July 22, 2017

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion dog Pudsey dies

Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey won the
Getty Images
Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey won the "Britain's Got Talent" competition in 2012.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former “Britain’s Got Talent” winner Ashleigh Butler announced the death of her beloved dog, Pudsey on Friday, ITV reported.

Butler, who won the 2012 season title on the ITV television show with Pudsey -- a mix of border collie, bichon frise and Chinese crested -- posted an emotional tribute on her Instagram account.

“My handsome man is gone and I don’t know what to do without him,” Butler wrote.

Butler said Pudsey, who was 11, was put down on Thursday after a short battle with leukemia. 

"I had to make the hardest decision of my life to let my beautiful boy go to sleep at the age of 11," Butler told the BBC.

The pair were notable for their dance routine to the theme song from “Mission: Impossible,” and were the first dog act to win the competition.

