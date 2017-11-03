Now Playing
Posted: November 03, 2017

Brad Bufanda, 'Veronica Mars' actor, dies by suicide at 34

Actor Brad Bufanda arrives for the MGM Premiere of 'Sleepover' at the Archlight Cinerama Dome on June 27, 2004 in Hollywood.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor Brad Bufanda arrives for the MGM Premiere of 'Sleepover' at the Archlight Cinerama Dome on June 27, 2004 in Hollywood.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Brad Bufanda, best known for his role on “Veronica Mars,” died by suicide Wednesday, his representative confirmed to TMZ.

He was 34 years old.

Bufanda, born Fred Joseph Bufanda, legally changed his first name to Brad in 2001. He starred in a recurring role as Felix Toombs on the first and second seasons of “Veronica Mars.” He also appeared on several other TV shows, including “Co-Ed Confidential,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Boston Public” and “Days of Our Lives.”

He also had a part in 2004’s “A Cinderella Story.”

In 2007, Bufanda trained as a professional basketball player but was injured. He then began acting again, with his last role listed as next year’s “Stan the Man.”

According to police, Bufanda’s body was found Wednesday morning on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. Bufanda had jumped off of a building, TMZ reported. A suicide note found near Bufanda’s body thanked important people in his life, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Fans reacted to the tragic news on social media, expressing their sadness and offering their condolences:

