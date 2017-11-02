Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

Biltmore Estate owner dies at his North Carolina home

Biltmore Estate. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Biltmore Estate. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

By WSOCTV.com

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —

The owner of the iconic Biltmore Estate in North Carolina has died at his home.

Officials at the Biltmore Co. said William Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil died Tuesday in Asheville. He was 89.

Cecil had a career in finance before returning to Asheville in 1960 in hopes of preserving his childhood home, which was the private estate of his grandfather, George Washington Vanderbilt III.

Local media outlets reported that Cecil's parents opened the Biltmore house to the public in 1930, but it didn't make a profit until 1969, and then it was only $17. Cecil said, "My dad was very proud of that."

Today, the 8,000-acre (3,238-hectare) estate, French-style chateau and attractions draw more than 1.4 million people annually.

