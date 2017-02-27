Billy Baldwin claims Donald Trump hit on his wife, Chynna Phillips

President Trump And Twitter

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 23: Actress/singer Chynna Phillips (L) and her husband, actor WIlliam Baldwin, arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

Donald Trump Jr. has been active on Twitter when it comes to pointing out allegations of sexual misconduct against certain public figures such as Democratic Sen. Al Franken. The president's oldest child did just that Wednesday, pointing out that two more women had come forward with allegations against Franken:

>> See the tweet here



Talk amongst yourselves: Two more women accuse Sen Al Franken of inappropriate touching https://t.co/rM17xQdbz6 # via @HuffPostPol — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2017

Actor Billy Baldwin shot back at Trump Jr. with an insult aimed at the president's own alleged sexual misconduct over the years. He accused the elder Trump of showing up uninvited to a party at the Plaza Hotel over two decades ago and hitting on his then-girlfriend, Chynna Phillips, who has been married to Baldwin since 1995.

Baldwin said Trump invited Phillips on his helicopter to Atlantic City.

>> Read Baldwin's tweet here (WARNING: Contains profanity)

Billy is the brother of actors Alec, who plays the Trump character on “Saturday Night Live,” and Stephen Baldwin.

The New York Daily News reported that a man who attended the party said Baldwin was hosting an intimate get-together in a Plaza hotel room for Phillips’ birthday when Trump unexpectedly knocked on the door.

At the time, Trump owned the hotel and often showed up at parties there until he was forced to sell the hotel after declaring bankruptcy in November 1992.

“Trump came barging in and started saying, ‘Let’s get in my helicopter; let’s blow this party and get out of here,'” the party guest told the Daily News.

>> Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named Time's person of the year

He said there were only about five people in the room at the time, and they started to become uncomfortable as Trump continued.

“He tried to coerce her into getting in his helicopter,” the party guest told the Daily News. “[Phillips] laughed uncomfortably at the prospect and said thanks but no thanks.”

The party guest said that once Trump realized it was not a raging party, he lost interest.

“He left with his tail between his legs,” the person told the newspaper. “He was in the room for maybe 10 minutes.”

The White House declined to comment, the paper said.

>> Read more trending news

Since Trump announced his campaign, several women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Many of the accusers claim Trump forced himself on them, groped or kissed them without consent; however, Trump has denied the accusations and threatened to sue the women.

Last week, Trump faced criticism for continuing to endorse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused by at least nine women of sexually harassing or assaulting them, including women who were 14 years old at the time.