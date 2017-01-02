Now Playing
Posted: January 03, 2017

Billie Lourd speaks out after deaths of mom Carrie Fisher, grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher - Through the Years - Video Gallery

Billie Lourd speaks out after deaths of mom Carrie Fisher, grandmother Debbie Reynolds
Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Nicole Moschella

"Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd is grateful for her fans and their support.

On Monday, the daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher took to Instagram to share a message with fans in her first statement since she lost her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, just last week.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

She shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with Reynolds and Fisher.

On Dec. 27, Fisher died days after she suffered a heart attack on an airplane from London to Los Angeles. One day after her death, Fisher’s mother, Reynolds, died after suffering a stroke at son Todd Fisher’s home.

Todd Fisher appeared on “20/20” after losing his sister and mother and said the family plans to bury the mother and daughter together in a joint funeral.

(h/t PEOPLE)

