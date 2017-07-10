Backstreet Boys confirm 2018 world tour

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(L-R) Singers Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys arrive at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall on April 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Backstreet Boys have been performing in Las Vegas during a residency since March. But next year, the boy band may be coming to a city near you.

“We’re in the studio making our tenth studio album,” Kevin Richardson told Boston’s Mix 104.1 in a radio interview. “We’re trying to have a single ready by the end of the year this year, and then next year we’re actually gonna do a world tour. It’s gonna be our 25th anniversary next year.”

The Backstreet Boys, made up of A.J., Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian, formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1993. The group went on to produce hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”