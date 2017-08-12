John Lamparski/Getty Images

"Bachelor" Fiancee Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins visit "The Lion King" on Broadway at Minskoff Theatre on March 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Just three months after calling it quits with “The Bachelor” Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell has taken to social media with her new beau, Devin Antin.

“Dibs,” she captioned a photo of the two together on Instagram.

Dibs A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Bushnell and Higgins got engaged on the reality dating series during season 20 but called it quits in May.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

By August, Antin was making appearances on Bushnell’s Instagram, but the two go way back, according to a source.

“They met two years ago when Lauren was living in Marina Del Rey, before ‘The Bachelor,’ and became friends,” the unnamed source said, according to People. “They reconnected as friends when she moved back to Los Angeles, and then a relationship developed from there.”

