Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom welcome baby girl

Recording artist Joanna Newsom (L) and actor Andy Samberg attend the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25720_001 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Actor Andy Samberg and his wife, Joanna Newsom, recently welcomed a daughter into the world after managing to keep the pregnancy under wraps.

A representative for the comedian confirmed the news on Tuesday, Us Weekly reported.

Samberg, 38, and Newsom, 35, got engaged in 2013 and married later that year after having dated for five years. In 2015, Newsom, a musician, opened up about her desire to have children during an interview with Larry King.

“Little harpist Samberg, thank you for putting that image in my head,” she said before gushing about her husband. “He’s my favorite person in the world. He’s the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment. He’s probably the biggest superfan of my music.”

Just one month later, Samberg told reporters at the Fox All-Star Party, “I love babies. I would love a baby someday.”

The couple’s daughter is the first child for both of them, but no other details, such as the baby’s name and date of birth, are being shared publicly at this time.