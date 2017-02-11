Now Playing
Posted: February 11, 2017

Newspaper writes story about Trump, uses photo of Alec Baldwin as president

Comments
AP Photos

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The president has expressed his disdain on Twitter, but many people are impressed with Alec Baldwin’s uncanny impersonation of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

The impression is so spot-on that a newspaper based in the Dominican Republic used a photo of Baldwin playing Trump to accompany a story about President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The story can be seen in the Feb. 10 edition of El Nacional, on page 19.

On Saturday, El Nacional issued an apology for its error. 

