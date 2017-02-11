Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 11, 2017
Newspaper writes story about Trump, uses photo of Alec Baldwin as president
AP Photos
By
Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The president has expressed his
disdain on Twitter, but many people are impressed with Alec Baldwin’s uncanny impersonation of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”
The impression is so spot-on that a newspaper based in the Dominican Republic used a photo of Baldwin playing Trump to accompany a story about President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The story can be seen in the Feb. 10 edition of
El Nacional, on page 19.
>> Read more trending stories
>>Alec Baldwin to host 'SNL'
On Saturday,
El Nacional issued an apology for its error.
