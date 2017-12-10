Now Playing
Posted: December 10, 2017

Max Clifford, the 'King of Spin,' dies in UK prison

Publicist Max Clifford was known as
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Publicist Max Clifford was known as "The King of Spin."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Max Clifford, a celebrity publicist whose clients included O.J Simpson, David Beckham and Simon Cowell, died in a British prison, CNN reported Sunday. He was 74.

Nicknamed the “King of Spin,” Clifford was serving an eight-year prison term after his 2014 conviction for a series of indecent assaults on teenage girls, CNN reported.

Clifford was the first person to be convicted in an investigation into sex abuse allegations against late British TV host Jimmy Savile.

Clifford denied 11 accusations of sex abuse dating from 1966 to 1985, calling his arrest and prosecution “a nightmare.” 

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman. Our condolences are with Mr. Clifford's family at this difficult time,” the ministry said in a statement. The cause of Clifford's death was “not self-inflicted” the statement said.

